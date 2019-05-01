OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of OCFC opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,994.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 29,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

