Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Price Up 10.9% After Strong Earnings

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 2,007,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,147,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.
OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Societe Generale set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.
