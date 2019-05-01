Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Price Up 10.9% After Strong Earnings

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 2,007,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,147,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Societe Generale set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431,957 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Price Up 10.9% After Strong Earnings” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/oceaneering-international-oii-stock-price-up-10-9-after-strong-earnings.html.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.