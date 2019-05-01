Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

