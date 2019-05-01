Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Novartis stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $545.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

