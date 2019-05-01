Northern Trust Corp Has $1.90 Million Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $407.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

