Northern Trust Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 265,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

In other news, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $31,084.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $355,141 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

