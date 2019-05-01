North American Construction Group (NOA) Issues Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.89%.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 191,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 3,303.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

