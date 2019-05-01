North American Construction Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

North American Construction Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 191,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.43. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of North American Construction Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

