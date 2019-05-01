Norges Bank Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 540,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 179,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/norges-bank-takes-position-in-stratasys-ltd-ssys.html.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.