Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 706,407 Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

