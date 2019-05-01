Nomura Increases Spotify (SPOT) Price Target to $190.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its target price upped by Nomura from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.55.

NASDAQ SPOT opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

