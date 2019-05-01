Noir Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Noir has a market cap of $385,414.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00405012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00991218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00178598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,404,138 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

