Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,915 VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE VICI opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 162.33, a current ratio of 162.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

