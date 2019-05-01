Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.50 Million Position in General Motors (GM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,019,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,654,000 after buying an additional 853,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in General Motors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 666,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,160. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

