Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Receives $109.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $225,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,132. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,092.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NXST stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

