Newton Price Reaches $0.0058 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $0.00 and $14.37 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00405989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00990507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00178360 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

