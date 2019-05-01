New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.95 to $2.05 EPS.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,491.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $148,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $1,287,777. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/new-jersey-resources-njr-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.