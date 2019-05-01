New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.77. 8,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,586. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

