Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 328.36 and a beta of 1.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

