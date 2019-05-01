Netflix announces deal for film about the cave boys of Thailand

Netflix is linking with the production company for the movie”Crazy Rich Asians” to make a movie about last July’s remarkable rescue of 12 boys as well as football trainer who had been trapped in a muddy cave in northern Thailand for more than fourteen days.

Netflix along with SK Global Entertainment stated that they obtained the rights to the story by 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd,, a company that Thailand’s government helped prove to reflect the interests of their boys and their coach, who attended the news conference to get the announcement Tuesday at Bangkok.

Get alerts:

The deal, declared as a miniseries was introduced by the Culture Ministry in March of thailand. Deputy government spokesman Weerachon Sukoondhapatipakat was quoted then as saying that the households of this cave spouses would every be compensated 3 million baht ($94,000).

A date for the project to be published wasn’t disclosed.

The sons of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach became a center of world attention once they became trapped inside the cave on June 23 last year, with doubts they were able to find refuge from rising flood waters that poured in after rain that was . They were discovered by two divers and brought out with an international crew of cave divers who awakened with Thai navy SEALs at a dangerously complex mission that has been concluded on July 10.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to thank the organizations and people from Thailand and around the globe who came together to execute a genuine miracle, by retelling our story,” said Ekapol”Ake” Chanthawong, the boy’s assistant mentor who shared with the ordeal with them. “We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our narrative is told accurately, so the planet can comprehend, yet more, the heroes that made the rescue procedure a success.”

Tuesday’s announcement stated 13 Thumluang”has committed to devoting 15 percent of their revenues derived from bringing this story to global audiences into charity organizations that focus on disaster relief.”

“We are immensely pleased to have the ability to support the retelling of this incredible story of this Tham Luang cave rescue,” Erika North, director of International Originals in Netflix, said in an announcement. “The story combines so many distinctive local and international themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world. Thailand is a really important country for Netflix and we are excited about bringing this inspirational local but globally resonant story of overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds into life, once again, for global audiences.”

The rescue was a rare piece of feel-good news in Thailand, which was mired in political battle and also military rule for more than a couple of years. The cave rescue additionally permitted the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who had seized power in a 2014 coup, to discuss in some glory.

An independent film about the adventure,”The Cave,” was captured shortly after the rescue and will be released later this year.