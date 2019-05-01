Nautilus (NLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Nautilus to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Nautilus had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

