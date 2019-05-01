National Instruments Corp (NATI) Holdings Trimmed by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.79.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,965. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

