National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Stake Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of National General by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 80,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 80,780 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National General by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,730,000 after buying an additional 492,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,413,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,859,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on National General in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $125,348.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at $860,855.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGHC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

