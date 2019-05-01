Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,253,000 after buying an additional 731,535 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $2,698,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,106 shares in the company, valued at $32,390,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,002 shares of company stock worth $17,301,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

