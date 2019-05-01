Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,210 Entergy Co. (ETR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Entergy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Entergy by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Entergy by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Entergy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $609,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,389.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,408 shares of company stock worth $4,743,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/naples-global-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-2210-entergy-co-etr.html.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.