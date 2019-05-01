Murphy USA (MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 36,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Murphy USA by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

