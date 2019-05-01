Murphy Oil (MUR) Trading Down 5.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 2,436,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,954,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $692.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

