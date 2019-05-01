Mueller Industries (MLI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLI. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.43. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $661.80 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 406,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 111.3% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

