MPAC Group (MPAC) Shares Up 11.4%

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91). 117,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.72).

The company has a market cap of $29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

