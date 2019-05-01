Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 861,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $209,565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 707,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,218. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

