Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $768,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $974,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 647.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,444. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $164.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

