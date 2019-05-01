Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,212,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $75.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

EDU opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

