Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,507 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,580,000 after purchasing an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

