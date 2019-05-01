MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was down 6.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 17,074,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 7,646,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 420,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 169,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 257,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

