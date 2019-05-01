Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in BP plc (BP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Shares of BP stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

