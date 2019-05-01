Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.81 Million in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

