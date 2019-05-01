Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.75 Million in ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,509,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $90.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.25 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

