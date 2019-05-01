Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/medical-properties-trust-mpw-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.