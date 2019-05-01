Masco (MAS) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

MAS opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $2,042,089.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,966,187.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,503 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,647,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Masco by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,717,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,180,000 after buying an additional 816,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Masco by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after buying an additional 1,871,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Masco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,293,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after buying an additional 2,049,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

