Masco Corp Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Masco in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 982,170 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

