MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,974. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $172.09 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $395,493.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,227,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,394. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $84,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,018,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,103,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $37,715,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 427,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.