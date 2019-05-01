Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $10.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.24.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. 211,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

