Manna Market Capitalization Hits $483,106.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market cap of $483,106.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010678 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00031280 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,362,056 coins and its circulating supply is 527,228,388 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.