MAI Capital Management Has $702,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 935,900.0% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 896.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $130.79 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,845,361.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

