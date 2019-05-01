Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

MGY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,476,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,536,000 after buying an additional 356,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,570,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 2,971,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

