Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 14.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 123,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 240,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 163,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 104,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125,890. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

