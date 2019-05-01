LYFT Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on May 8th (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT’s (NASDAQ:LYFT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 8th. LYFT had issued 32,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,340,000,000 based on an initial share price of $72.00. During LYFT’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko bought 1,650 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,111,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LYFT Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on May 8th (NASDAQ:LYFT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/lyft-incs-quiet-period-will-end-on-may-8th-nasdaqlyft.html.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.