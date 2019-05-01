LuckChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BASH)

LuckChain (CURRENCY:BASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, LuckChain has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LuckChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuckChain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LuckChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00082421 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004828 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00022197 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00180099 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010167 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002250 BTC.

LuckChain Coin Profile

BASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. LuckChain’s total supply is 715,868,299 coins. LuckChain’s official Twitter account is @Luck_Chain . The official website for LuckChain is luckchain.org . LuckChain’s official message board is bbs.luckchain.org

LuckChain Coin Trading

LuckChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuckChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuckChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuckChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

