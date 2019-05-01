LSC Communications (LKSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKSD traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 42,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

