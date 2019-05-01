Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 249,660 Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 249,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,192.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,958 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Skechers USA stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,506,847.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 552,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,877 shares of company stock valued at $17,733,801. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

